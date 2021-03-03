Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 772,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $9,047,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 289,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,727. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

