Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 305 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 55,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 130,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 726,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,631,818. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

