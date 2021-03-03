Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.20) and the highest is ($2.11). Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($16.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.10) to ($13.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.88. 8,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,499. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

