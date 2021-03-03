Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $15.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 111,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Azul by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.