Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $425.98 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $425.98 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $245.13 or 0.00480555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00479628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00082434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00491121 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,957,022 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

