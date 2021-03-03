Monkey Project Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a market cap of $111,038.00 and approximately $927.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,089,240 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

