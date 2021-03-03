Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

JRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,831. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

