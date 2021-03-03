Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
JRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,831. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $17.61.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
