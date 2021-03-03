Insider Selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 291,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

