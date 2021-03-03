OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) President Sells $266,300.96 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $266,300.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 3,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $57.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 103.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 103,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

