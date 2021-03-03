Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells 16,828 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.80. 5,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,970. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,795,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $83,850,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.