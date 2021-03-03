Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $23,692,570.88 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of U traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 141,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,052. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.87.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on U. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

