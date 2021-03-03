FuzeX Market Cap Reaches $506,846.83 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $506,846.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00786740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00045729 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004010 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

