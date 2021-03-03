Block-Logic (BLTG) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $694,759.35 and $2,231.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

