Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of BEEM traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.55. 18,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.13 million and a PE ratio of -47.13. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

