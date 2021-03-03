Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 8.2%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares were down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.13. Approximately 1,340,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 830,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVET. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $38,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

