Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 8.2%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares were down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.13. Approximately 1,340,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 830,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVET. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $38,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.