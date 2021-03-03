Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 5.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.74. 5,802,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 4,161,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $45,468,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,198,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.