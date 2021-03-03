Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 3,097,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 28,884,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $138.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

