Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target at $27.40

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

COWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 126.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 676,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

