Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Up 5.1%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) was up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 128,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 107,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $105.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

