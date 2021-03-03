Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $29.91. 739,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 708,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,467,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 493,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

