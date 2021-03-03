Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Gap Down to $3.25

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $2.95. Takung Art shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Takung Art as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

