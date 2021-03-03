Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Declines By 53.7%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the January 28th total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CETX remained flat at $$1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

