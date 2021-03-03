Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Decreases By 79.7%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 1,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

