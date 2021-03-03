Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 2,239,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,335,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,281 shares of company stock worth $1,172,801. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

