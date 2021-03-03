TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

TTEC has raised its dividend by 57.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $85.68. 4,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,195. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

