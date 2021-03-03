Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $82.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.17. 147,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,892. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.