PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSE PFN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.60.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
