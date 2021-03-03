PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE PFN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.