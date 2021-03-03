Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,870 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 388,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $53.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.