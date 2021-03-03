Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading 5.5% Higher

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.66 and last traded at $120.35. 172,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 119,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.10.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 155.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 33.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 102.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.