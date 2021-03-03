Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Northeast Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,368,905 shares of company stock worth $368,167,580. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $257.20. 536,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,194,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

