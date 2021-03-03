Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.