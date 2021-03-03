Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 169,266 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,266 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $123.43. 257,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

