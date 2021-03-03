Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 35.0% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $110,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.98. 118,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,055. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

