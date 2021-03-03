People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,431 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

MDT opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

