Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Decreases By 54.1%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MGIC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $776.66 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

