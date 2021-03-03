Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 7,664 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freed Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,368,905 shares of company stock valued at $368,167,580 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.17. The stock had a trading volume of 400,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,266. The company has a market cap of $740.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

