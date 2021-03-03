Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Invests $377,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4,039.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $363.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.