Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.25. 37,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,924. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.57. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,167 shares of company stock worth $1,966,986. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.