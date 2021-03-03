PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Financial Counselors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 541,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 289,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.