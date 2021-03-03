Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Drops By 61.8%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 28th total of 979,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,923 shares of company stock valued at $112,120. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDRA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 115,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

