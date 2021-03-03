Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,894. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $89,337.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

