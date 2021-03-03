Contrasting Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silk Road Medical and Brainsway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Brainsway has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.74%. Given Brainsway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainsway is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -53.66% -40.79% -24.56% Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36%

Risk & Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainsway has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Brainsway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 30.20 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -41.42 Brainsway $23.10 million 4.33 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -18.00

Brainsway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainsway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brainsway beats Silk Road Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

