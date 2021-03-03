BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,368. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.26.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.