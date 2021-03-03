Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 7,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

