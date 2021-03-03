Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $19.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 83,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. Research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

