$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million.

AVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

AVO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

