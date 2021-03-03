Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MRVI stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. 137,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.