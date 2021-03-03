Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 212 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $19.53 on Wednesday, hitting $620.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,230. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.75. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.