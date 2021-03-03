Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 215,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 222,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
The company has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.89.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%.
About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
