Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 5.3%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 722,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,495,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.
VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CL King boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.
In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.