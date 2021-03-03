Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 5.3%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 722,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,495,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CL King boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

